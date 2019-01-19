Beef stew cures the winter blues

January is my least favorite month of the year. The confinement and the weather are probably the main contributing factors of my dislike. As a kid, snow days didn’t seem that bad. My dad would pull out my Radio Flyer wooden sled, and we would sand the runners before testing it down a snow filled bank. I actually still have that sled today and have so many fond memories of it. Those were the days.

If I wasn’t sledding, I would raid my piggy bank to play a few hands of 5 card draw with dad. I felt like I was at the casino laid back at the kitchen table staring down my opponent. Now that I’m older I’ve outgrown my sled and don’t have the patience to play cards when stuck at home due to weather. My husband Nick is a teacher and he thoroughly celebrates his snow days nestled in bed catching up on his naps and as much as he enjoys his naps, he probably did that on snowy days as a child too.

One good thing about snowy days as a child, was there was always something to warm you up in the kitchen. It was as though mothers everywhere had an unwritten rule that a hot dish was required to stay warm and rightfully so. This recipe is sure to heal the winter blues and fill you up for a long winter’s nap. If you have a recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Hearty Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs beef stew meat, cut into cubes

3 large potatoes, cut into cubes

1 lb carrots, cut into 3/4 inch chunks

1 large onion, chopped

1 (10.5 oz) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce

1 (1 oz) pkg of dry onion soup mix

1 tbsp dried parsley flakes

1 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Combine beef, potatoes, carrots, and onion in a slow cooker crock pot. Mix cream of mushroom soup, tomato sauce, onion soup mix, parsley, and pepper together in a bowl; pour over the beef mixture. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, stir before serving.