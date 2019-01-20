Better paying jobs require essential work skills

The Center for Rural Development provides essential work skills training for employees and employers in our area.

The one-day instructional training courses include essential work skills in Learning to Lead, Excellence in Supervision, Motivating at Work, Time Management/Organizational Skills/Professional, and other specialized workforce training as requested by the region’s employers.

The Center offers a variety of different training options, including Microsoft Office and Intuit QuickBooks courses, for businesses and individual learners. An advantage of the training center is its ability to customize courses to meet the needs of employers.

“We realize employers have different workforce needs. Each business has its own unique obstacles and challenges. At the Business and Community Training Center, we work with individual businesses to assess their training needs and provide training based on what is best for them and their employees,” said training manager Patti Simpson.

For a complete list of monthly training courses, visit www.centertech.com or call 606-677-6000 to register or schedule a training.