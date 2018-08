Mrs. Betty Cora Gray, 70, of Mt. Washington, the wife of Rev. Bill Gray, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Nasby and Myrtle Smith Broughton.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, July 8 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Arrangements was under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.