Betty Sue Deaton, age 71, of Heidrick, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Barbourville Health and Rehab. She was the daughter of the late Denvil and Lillie (Moore) Taylor, born to them in Middlesboro, on February 18, 1947.

Betty was a member of Highland Park Church. She retired as a seamstress from Warners.

On August 6, 1967, she united in marriage to Roger Deaton, and to this union three children : Roger Dale, Michael Joseph, and David Taylor were born.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Deaton, her son David Taylor Deaton, granddaughter, Zoey Deaton, in-laws, Joe and Sophia Deaton, her sisters, Dorlea (Lowell) Buchannan, Dessil (Bige) Creasy, Ruby (Doc) Collins, and her brother, Rev. Denvil Taylor. Also, preceding her in death her brother and sister in laws: Lorene Deaton, Toby Deaton, Basset (Juanita) Deaton, Janice (Don) Cooke, Jack Deaton, Toots (Mary) Deaton, Bonnie Deaton, Bea (Frank) Carroll, Billie (Malcolm) Martin, T.A. (Betty Lou) Deaton, Sally (Paul) Messer, Opal (Glenn) Mooneyham, Jodi (Arlie) Smith, Glenn Campbell and Johnny Hammons.

She is survived by her loving sons, Roger Dale Deaton of Barbourville, Michael (Robin) Deaton, of Parrot Branch, Grandchildren, Cara Deaton, Barbourville, Zachary and Sophi Deaton of Parrot Branch. Great grand-son Jaxson Deaton of Barbourville, her sisters, Lillie (Wesley) King, and Alma Campbell, her sister-in-laws, Thelma Hammons, Betty June Deaton, Louella Taylor and Betsy Deaton: and many very special nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services for Betty Sue Deaton will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 8, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey Branum officiating. Burial will follow in the Doolin Cemetery at Heidrick with Zachary Deaton, Scott Martin, Phillip Martin, Danny Cooke, Alan Messer, Sam Creasy, Howard Thomas Creasy, Jerry Campbell, Donnie Martin and Wesley Lee King serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are staff and Administration at Barbourville Health and Rehab her care givers Janie Bargo, Barbara Gambrel and Pat Gambrel. The family of Betty Sue Deaton will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Sunday after 11:00 AM until the hour of service.