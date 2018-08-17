Ms. Beverly Allen Thompson, 80, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late William White and Girtha Dorsey born on May 25, 1938 in Barbourville.

Her funeral service will be conducted at the First Baptist Church – Third Street Saturday, August 4 at 2 P.M. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends may call at the church Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.