BID NOTICE

The Knox County Fiscal Court will be accepting sealed bids for the following projects. Repair of the following road slippage/embankment failure:

1. Jeff’s Creek Road (CR-1040) – Repair of storm damage.

2. Possum Hollow Road (CR-1139) – Repair of storm damage.

Bid packets will be available in the Knox County Judge Executive’s office on October 22, 2019 and bids will be opened on November 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Thank you,

Knox County Judge Executive