BID NOTICE

Knox County Utility Commission is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a new Fleet/Non-Retail full size, four wheel drive, V6 work truck. Bids will be received at the Knox County Utility Commission office at 1905 KY 930, Barbourville, KY 40906 until August 7, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Board Meeting on August 7, 2018 at the Knox County Courthouse. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Knox County Utility Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.