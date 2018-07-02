Big changes coming to 25E

While no one likes to deal with road construction, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 has some changes coming up to portions of US25E in Knox County. They are hopeful the improvements will improve traffic flow and save lives.

The first major project is already nearing completion. Taking place at the US25E and KY 233 intersection in Gray, KYTC will remove the traffic light and create a j-turn. The j-turn will inhibit motorists from moving straight across 25E or making a left turn onto 25E from KY 233. Motorists will still be able to make right turns and a designated u-turn area will be placed.

“[The signal] didn’t reduce traffic accidents and it didn’t reduce the fatalities,” said Sherri Chappell, Project Director for KYTC District 11. “If you look at the data over three years, the amount of accidents before verses the amount of accidents after was basically about the same, which means it didn’t accomplish its goal of what a signalized intersection should do.”

You must be logged in to view this content.