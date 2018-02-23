Ms. Billie Lee Bolton, 91, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday evening, February 3, 2018 at The Heritage in Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Alfred G. and Loretta Lambert Bolton born on March 3, 1926 in Barbourville.

Ms. Bolton was a retired chemistry teacher and a member of the First Christian Church of Barbourville. After graduating high school, she worked in Oak Ridge, TN at the Y12 Plant until World War II ended and then attended Union College. She taught school in Arkansas and Jenkins from 1950-1953. She also attended and earned her Masters degree from the University of North Carolina. Ms. Bolton taught at Knox Central High School for 29 years before retiring in 1982 after teaching 32 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Bolton; two brothers, Bert Bolton and James Bolton and wife, Sallie and a half-brother, John Tuggle Bolton.

Survivors include a niece, Barbara Bolton and David Cornett III of Knoxville, TN; a great niece, Sherry Gray and fiancé, Josh Spurlock, of London; a sister-in-law, Wanda Bolton of London; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, February 7 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Geral Wells officiating. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Casket bearers were David Cornett III, Josh Spurlock and other family and friends.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.