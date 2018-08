Mr. Billy Jason Broughton, 38, of Louisville, passed away Friday afternoon, June 1, 2018 at his home. He was the son of Billy Wayne Broughton and Vicky Marie Adams Broughton Saunders born on September 18, 1979 in Barbourville.

A memorial service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 9 at 7 P.M. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.