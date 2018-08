Mr. Billy Wayne Rogers, 63, of Emanuel, the husband of Sharon Garland Rogers, passed away Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Fay Marler Rogers born on June 24, 1955 in Knox County.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, July 20 at 2 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.