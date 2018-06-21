Bipartisan races begin

On June 15, councilman Ronnie Moore, at right, became the first to file for City Council. “I want to continue to be a part of helping Barbourville be all that it can be. We have a beautifully maintained city. With the ongoing drug problems we have, I want to be sure that our police and fire departments have the resources needed to continue to make Barbourville the best city in Kentucky,” said Moore.

Mayor David Thompson has made it publicly known that he supports the current council and would like to see them all reappointed for another term. The deadline to file for the City Council race is August 14 at 4 p.m. Those elected will sit on the city council for two years. Photo by Tasha Stewart