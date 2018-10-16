BIS gets new Project Fit equipment

Getting America’s youth to engage in fitness activities is getting harder and harder due to the popularity of tech-based pastimes such as video games and social media; but thanks to Project Fit America (PFA), students are receiving the necessary exercise they need to stay happy and healthy.

Baptist Health Corbin Foundation for Innovative Fitness in Education has brought PFA to Barbourville Independent Schools to help the students receive the daily exercise they need.

