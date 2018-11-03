BIS honored for high attendance

Barbourville Independent Schools was presented with an attendance certificate on October 30 for having the highest attendance in eastern Kentucky for the month of September. Left, Superintendent L. Kay Dixon received the certificate from James McDowell, right. This certificate was presented on behalf of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce as part of its efforts to increase local attendance and in turn, hopefully create an incoming workforce ready to show up for work each morning on time and ready to start the day.

“We have great families who work very hard making it a priority for kids to be at school. Our goal is student engagement so that has a lot to do with the attendance population,” said Dixon. “We have great partnerships to ensure that we continue to improve those attendance rates and we’re excited.”