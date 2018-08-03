Board authorizes $3+ million construction bonds

The Barbourville Independent board met July 20 to hammer down the final pieces of the school construction project.

First, the board discussed which bid alternates they wanted to include in phase two of the project. These are additional projects added to the overall construction project. The board accepted three alternates: a screen wall to provide a cohesive look, a dining patio for students to eat on and a dumpster screen to not only keep students out of the area but to clean it up, too.

