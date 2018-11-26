Board member honored

Barbourville Independent’s board took time at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting to honor board member Dr. Jason Reeves for recently receiving the David Karem Award. The award is given annually to state policymakers, education leaders or citizens who have contributed to the improvement of education through venues such as national commissions, task forces or other significant boards and organizations.

Pictured, Dr. Reeves (left) was given a certificate by chairman Eddie Smith (right). For more information about Dr. Reeves’ award, search ‘Barbourville School board member, Union dean to receive award’ on mountainadvocate.com.

Photo by Tasha Stewart