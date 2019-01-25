Board Members Sworn In For New Term

Barbourville Board members Bonita Williams (far right), Eddie Smith and Will Daniels (far left) were sworn in for another 4-year term at the January 17 meeting after all three won their respective elections in 2018. Judge Greg Lay held the honor of performing the ceremony. “It’s been an honor serving my alma mater, Barbourville Independent Schools, the last several years. I’m looking forward to the completion of our building project as well as the future opportunities for our students,” said Daniels. The board also voted to reappoint Eddie Smith as chairman and Sandy Lundy as vice-chair. Photos by Tasha Stewart