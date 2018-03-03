BOE formally accepts safety donations

Knox County Public Schools board members officially accepted monetary and metal detector donations at the February 22 board meeting, making strides toward ensuring student and staff safety across the district.

So far, the donations that have been accepted are those from Attorney Shane Romines, Safehouse LLC, Jamie Hubbard and Bingham Tire and Oil.

“To me, this is a no brainer. It’s not the solution, but it’s a step so I make the motion we approve,” said board member Charles Merida.

Along with the donations, several schools across the district are also fundraising to purchase additional units. The board is hopeful donations will continue to come in for the KCPS district.

The board also approved a performance contract with Trane to upgrade facilities to be more energy efficient. Bonds will be issued on the project and paid over time by the School Facilities Commission funding and money saved by the district.

The Trane contract includes the following changes to each school:

Knox Central High School – HVAC, controls, variable pumping conversion, gas conversion, interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Central Elementary – Interior/exterior LED lighting, pump VFDs and water conservation.

Dewitt Elementary – Interior LED lighting.

Flat Lick Elementary – Interior LED lighting.

Girdler Elementary – Interior/exterior LED lighting, water conservation.

GR Hampton Elementary – Interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Jesse D. Lay Elementary – Pump VFDs, interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Knox County Learning Academy – Interior LED lighting.

Knox County Middle School – Interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Lynn Camp Elementary – Pump VFDs, interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Lynn Camp Middle/High School – Gym HVAC, interior/exterior LED lighting and water conservation.

Next on the agenda, the board approved to advertise to bid for 2018 mowing services. Currently, the district does not have the staff available to perform this service and believes it will be cheaper to outsource. Specification documents can be obtained at the Board Office beginning February 28. Proposals are due March 14 by 11 a.m.

Finally, the board approved to keep the same auditing company, Cloyd & Associates, PSC, for the 2018 fiscal year. Board members questioned how long the same firm has been auditing and if there were any concerns. Finance Officer Gertrude Smith explained that their practice is so large, different people are assigned to audit Knox County each year, ensuring a different set of eyes on the accounts. Cloyd & Associates has been the district’s auditor for five years.

Special thank you to Frank Shelton for helping with this article.