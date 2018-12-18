Bookstore robbed at knifepoint

A man who police say robbed a Corbin bookstore Saturday night is still at large.

According to Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, a masked man entered Books-A-Million in the Tradewinds Shopping Center Saturday night just before 10 p.m. The man was armed with a knife and demanded money.

According to Wilson, the alleged robber was wearing a black trench coat and a hooded sweatshirt, and was seen getting into a green pickup truck.

Corbin Police urge anyone with information about this robbery to call them at 528-1122. Callers may remain unidentified.