Boone Trace to become multi-use tourism trail

The Friends of Boone Trace recognized the importance of preserving ‘that little road’ several years ago. Now, after countless hours or research and work, they have a master plan which was presented at the January 10 City Council meeting.

The group’s overall vision to preserve the original Boone Trace trail, opened by Daniel Boone and his party of trailblazers in 1775, was best outlined by John Fox:

“The way we decided to preserve the trail was to make it into a multi-use trail that you can either drive, ride a bicycle or hike.”

The master plan is then divided into 10 big priorities, which include an increase of signage, the economic benefit, social media presence and creating a health initiative. Specifically in Knox County, the group wants to create off-road hiking trails, collegiate trail linkages, obtain trail town status and promote the historical ‘Lick’, or Flat Lick, including Warrior’s Path.

