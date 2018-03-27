Boutique brings convenient fashion to Barbourville

Glitter & Glam Boutique is Barbourville’s newest shop with all the latest in fashion.

Along with women’s clothing, the store offers the latest in children’s clothing for both girls and boys, shoes and accessories. Currently on display are Easter and spring outfits just in time for warmer weather.

Store owner Tabitha Riley said she decided to open the brick-and-mortar store after seeing a lot of success from Facebook sales.

“I began selling children’s clothing on Facebook and it went crazy so I began ordering more and more items,” said Riley.

Riley also wanted to add convenience for people in the area who are used to making long drives for trendy clothes.

“I am from the Barbourville area and have always hated having to drive long distances to find cute clothes so I wanted to open up a shop close to home,” continued Riley.

Along with smiling faces ready to help, the store has daily deals and is always adding items to a clearance rack. There are new items coming into the store every week, too.

“I hope to bring a fun new place to buy super cute and affordable boutique clothing to Barbourville,” concluded Riley.

Glitter & Glam Boutique is located in the old Tops & Bottoms store at 118 Court Square. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store can be found on Facebook by searching ‘Glitter & Glam Boutique’.