Boutique under new ownership

By
Tasha Stewart
-

It’s back to business as usual for Pretty Pleez Boutique following a recent ownership change.

Pretty Pleez officially opened on Fourth of July weekend after owners Lannie Wilson and his daughter-in-law Amy Wilson purchased the store front and contents from Southern Comfort. For fashionista Amy, it was a leap of faith.

“I love clothes and I thought, ‘You know what, it’s a small town and we all need something cute, something different,’ so here we are,” said Amy, store manager.

