BPD busts multi-state theft ring

Barbourville Police Department officers drove to Indiana over the weekend to arrest two men who allegedly stole from Barbourville Walmart. Police say this is part of a multi-state theft ring.

On August 31 around 3 a.m., Joseph Reed, 53, and Ronald Pittman, 36, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, allegedly stole over 100 used car batteries from Barbourville Walmart. The two are accused of backing a U-Haul to Walmart’s fence and then cutting through a lock to gain access to the batteries. There was a suspected second vehicle serving as look out during the theft.

By watching surveillance footage and through an around-the-clock investigation, BPD officers were able to obtain the identity and location of the two suspects.

