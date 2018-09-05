BPD busts multi-state theft ring

Tasha Stewart
Barbourville Police Department officers drove to Indiana over the weekend to arrest two men who allegedly stole from Barbourville Walmart. Police say this is part of a multi-state theft ring.

On August 31 around 3 a.m., Joseph Reed, 53, and Ronald Pittman, 36, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, allegedly stole over 100 used car batteries from Barbourville Walmart. The two are accused of backing a U-Haul to Walmart’s fence and then cutting through a lock to gain access to the batteries. There was a suspected second vehicle serving as look out during the theft.

By watching surveillance footage and through an around-the-clock investigation, BPD officers were able to obtain the identity and location of the two suspects.

