BREAKING NEWS: Body discovered by road

A body has been found along Stephen Trace Road just outside of Barbourville on Friday morning. The identity of the individual has not been released as of this time.

Initially responding to the scene was Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson, but the case is being investigated by Kentucky State Police, according to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith.

As more information from Kentucky State Police is released, this story will be updated.

Stephen Trace Road is located off Ky. 3439, just past the Appalachian Children’s Home.

Working the scene is Kentucky State Police, Knox County EMS, Knox County SORT, and Barbourville Police Department.