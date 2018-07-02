BREAKING NEWS: Deceased Bimble man identified

Kentucky State Police is reporting the death of a Bimble man. He was found near his residence Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Steven Vance Mills, 48, was found by a family member in a creek near his home, located off of KY 3439 at Bimble. Troopers and Detectives with KSP Post 10 Harlan responded and began an investigation.

The creek is approximately 40 yards from Mills’ residence. The cause of death is not known at this time. His body will be sent to Frankfort to the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Detectives are currently collecting evidence and information at the scene, according to a release from KSP. They are treating the case as a death investigation.

Assisting at the scene were officers from the Barbourville Police Department and Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins.

Det. Aaron Frederick is in charge of the investigation.