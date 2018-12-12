BREAKING NEWS: KCEOC to take over Senior Citizens Center

At today’s Knox County HELP meeting, KCEOC President and CEO Paul Doe confirmed their plan to take over the Senior Citizens Center and all of its services.

Per the November HELP meeting, the board will dissolve on December 31 and then KCEOC will take over as the emergency provider on January 1. Dole, alongside Vice President Jennifer Smith, stated there will not be a lapse in services provided to those in the community, including meals. Dole hopes to even expand upon the current services in the near future.

For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.