Brindle Selected for 2019-20 LEAD Class

Courtney Miller Brindle, agriculture teacher for Knox Central High School, has been selected to participate in KFB’s Leadership Enhancement for Agricultural Development (LEAD) program. Brindle joins 14 other Kentuckians for LEAD’s two-year, intensive learning experience – a program that KFB created to prepare future agricultural leaders for tomorrow’s challenges. The 2019-20 LEAD class was announced during KFB’s annual meeting in Louisville.

LEAD is designed for Farm Bureau members between the ages of 25 and 40 who are currently involved in agriculture or a related business and want to increase their leadership effectiveness and involvement in Farm Bureau. Through small group training, participants learn methods to access and process information, analyze and evaluate issues, formulate their own beliefs and articulate them clearly and effectively.

