‘Bring the world to them’- Campers learn about different cultures

School is out but learning didn’t stop for over 60 campers who attending the Kid’s College Art Camp at Union College.

Students ranging in age from 6 to 12 spent three days traversing the campus, learning about different cultures around the world through artifacts, storytelling and dance. Event organizer Dianne Simpson believes this year’s camp was a great resource for local kids who may not have traveling opportunities.

“A lot of these kids don’t leave Knox County and it’s giving them exposure to other cultures, to bring the world to them. By bringing those cultures to them, we are sort of opening that window so they can see what other worlds are like,” explained Simpson.

