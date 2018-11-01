Business destroyed by fire

A Gray area business was destroyed by fire Monday night.
West Knox and Lily firefighters were called to ShedMax on Old Barbourville Hwy., near the intersection with Ky. 830, at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to a report of a structure fire.
“When we got the call, we thought it was a storage building on fire,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker.
Baker said the fire started in a smaller building behind the main building, spreading to the main building where the company builds backyard storage buildings.
You must be logged in to view this content.