Busted for child sexual abuse

By
Charles Myrick
-

A graphic story has emerged after Kentucky State Police arrested a Flat Lick man in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jerry Smith

Jerry Lee Smith, 37, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. at a residence on Robert Smith Lane in Flat Lick after police allege he knowingly engaged in sexual conversations with a disabled 11-year-old female through Facebook Messenger.

According to the arrest citation, during the conversation Smith allegedly sent the girl a photo of his erect penis, and in return allegedly received five photos from the girl displaying her privates.

