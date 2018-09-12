Busted for child sexual abuse

A graphic story has emerged after Kentucky State Police arrested a Flat Lick man in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jerry Lee Smith, 37, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. at a residence on Robert Smith Lane in Flat Lick after police allege he knowingly engaged in sexual conversations with a disabled 11-year-old female through Facebook Messenger.

According to the arrest citation, during the conversation Smith allegedly sent the girl a photo of his erect penis, and in return allegedly received five photos from the girl displaying her privates.

