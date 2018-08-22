Busted while awaiting trial – ‘We’re going to continue to work on the drug problem’

By Tasha Stewart

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

A man already indicted and awaiting trial for trafficking drugs is behind bars again. Barbourville Police say they made a controlled buy from him earlier in this week.

On August 20, Dennis Hogan, 51, of Barbourville, was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine, first offense).

“This was a new search warrant based upon information and evidence gathered from a controlled buy made off of Dennis Hogan,” said case officer Adam Townsley. “We found one pill in the residence, some cash and various drug paraphernalia throughout the whole house.”

Hogan was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a $20,000 cash bond.

