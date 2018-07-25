Cannon man dies in crash

A Cannon man has died from injuries sustained in a fatal wreck over the weekend.

At about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 22, Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call regarding a single vehicle fatality on North Kentucky 11 in Cannon.

According to a release from KSP Master Trooper Shane Jacobs, Robert Jackson, 25, of Cannon, was traveling south on Kentucky 11 when he dropped off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected his vehicle, crossing into the northbound lanes just before leaving the roadway and striking an embankment. Jackson was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned.

