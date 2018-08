By Charley Cecil

ccecil@mountainadvocate.com

The Knox County Sheriff Department has arrested a Cannon couple for alleged child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Natasha McBee, 24, and Nickalas Jorgenson, 24 were arrested on Friday the 17th. According to the police citation, when police arrived to the scene they discovered that the child had been locked in a room.

