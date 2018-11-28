Car collides with statue

The Daniel Boone statue on Court Square took quite a hit early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle accident.

According to Barbourville City Patrolman Elijah Broughton, around 2 a.m. a Ford Mustang was at the Knox Street stop sign about to make a right turn onto the Square. A Chevrolet Silverado truck behind the car was reportedly unable to stop and rear-ended the Mustang. The impact of the collision sent the Mustang into a fork lift parked on the Square and into the Daniel Boone statue in front of the courthouse.

