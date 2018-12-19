Car Crashes, Collides, Overturns in Fatal Crash

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in a fatal accident on Tuesday night near Hammons Fork intersection. Preliminary investigation indicates that Amber Hacker, 20, of Williamsburg, was driving south on KY N11 when the vehicle crossed the center line, struck the guardrail, crossed back across both lanes, exited the roadway, collided with a rock embankment, overturned, and then came to rest on its top back in the south bound lane.

Five occupants were determined to be in the vehicle; none of them were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. One rear passenger, Dale Taylor (45) of Barbourville, was pronounced deceased on scene. Three other occupants including Hacker were transported by Knox County EMS to Baptist Health in Corbin for treatment of their injuries sustained during the collision. Two occupants were later flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY, while the third refused treatment at the hospital.

Criminal charges are pending. The collision is still under investigation.