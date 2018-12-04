Cashing in on Picture Puzzle contest!

Barbara Fisher, left, is the winner of this week’s Hidden Picture Puzzle Contest. Fisher stopped by The Mountain Advocate office Tuesday, November 27 to pick up her $25 prize from Tasha Stewart, right. Congratulations, Barbara!

Last week’s winner was Gary Burnett (not pictured). Congratulations, Gary!

The December 6 issue will be the last puzzle before the final drawing on Tuesday, December 11, where we will announce the 10th winner, and then draw for the winner of $500 cash!

Photo by Gerald Cope