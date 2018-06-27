Cause of death revealed after body found

Reports of a body found at Stephen Trace Road Friday morning has lead to a death investigation.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a complaint from Knox County 9-1-1 about 11:32 a.m. on Friday, June 22 to Stephen Trace Road outside of Barbourville. Troopers Jay Sowders and Jon Corey, Sergeants Jason York and Jared Boggs and Detectives Aaron Frederick and Justin Barton responded to the scene to begin an investigation. The Knox County Coroner’s Office also responded and assisted at the scene.

You must be logged in to view this content.