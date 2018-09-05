Celebrating a Century

It’s not every day someone turns 100 years old but Daisy Messer, a local woman, has nearly done just that.

Messer will turn 100 on September 16. In celebration of her 100 years of life, service and generosity, family and friends gathered at East Barbourville Baptist on Saturday, September 1.

In total, approximately 200 people were in attendance at Saturdays event with five generations of family members traveling from neighboring states and even as far away as Florida and New York.

Great granddaughter Brittany Brown helped organize the event and bring the family together.

You must be logged in to view this content.