Celebrating “Miss” Daisy Messer’s 100th birthday!

A picture ran in the Advocate some time back “Driving Miss Daisy,” celebrating her 95th birthday sent me in search of a letter I received from Daisy several years back and beckoned me to read again. I had lost contact with Daisy since my aunt Louise died, they attended the same church. Daisy, is known for many good deeds, visiting the shut in, delivering homemade fudge to sweeten up a day is her way of spreading happiness with her peanut butter and chocolate fudge.

Happiness is meant to be shared is Daisy’s motto. Her cheerful letter lifted my spirit so I am sharing her words. She surprised me by saying we are kin to each other. Daisy’s mother and my great grandmother Catherine Hubbard Hammons are sisters. At the time I received her letter she and I had never met. However, her letter said she felt she knew me from reading the Advocate, Memories column.

Daisy made me smile when she asked how I remember all the things I write about that happened when I was growing up. She said, “I cannot remember what I had for breakfast most days.” I appreciate Daisy’s honesty. My answer is, I have selective memory, and on some days cannot remember what I had for breakfast either. I have heard our short-term memory is the first to go and some of my family that is the reason I dwell in the past.

Daisy was born in 1918, and she takes me on a short trip down memory lane with a list of her childhood memories. “Millie when I was young, we walked to school and church. We did not have refrigerators, or air conditioners in our homes or in our cars.

We did our homework by coal oil lamp. We took our lunch to school in pails or paper sacks. We did not lock our doors day or night remember when you could buy a pound of butter for 25 cents a gallon of sweet milk for 40 cents, a loaf of bread for _____ cents, a Milky Way candy bar or a bottle of soda pop for 5 cents. I remember when you could get a cool drink of water in the summertime, right from the well. When a 25 cent ice block cooled the icebox. Our mother’s sat pies out to cool not to thaw. I remember a time when you could purchase household items at the 5 and 10 cent stores and when telephones had to be cranked to make a call.. Every restaurant had a jukebox. Millie, there are many more memories too many to list, of things I remember from my childhood… thank you for reminding us of the past when time seemed to move slow and we were young and pure of heart.”

My quote for today; “The best things are the nearest, breath in your nostrils, light in your eyes, flowers at your feet, duties at your hand, the path of God just before you. Then do not grasp at the starts, but do life’s plain common work as it comes, certain daily duties and daily bread are the sweetest things in life.” Robert Lois Steavenson

Daisy, you are a treasure to the community, Happy 100th Birthday, know you are loved and appreciated.

Mildred Higgins

