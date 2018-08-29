Cell phone and dress code policies ring loud at Knox Board meeting

Students and parents alike rallied at the latest Knox County School Board meeting on Monday, August 27 to address the way Knox Central High School has been enforcing their dress code policy. Those concerned claim that the dress code is too strict, and that the rules concerning dress code in the handbooks are vague.

“In my experience with what is happening this year, the dress code is a distraction to the learning environment,” one KCHS parent commented. Another parent asked that if the dress code has not changed over the past few years, so why are the schools interpreting it differently this year?

“At this time the board does not have an official decision regarding dress code,” said Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles. “We will have student advisory council and handbook committee to review current policy and potentially make recommendations on the policy for board approval.”

