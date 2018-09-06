Cha-ching for karaoke winners

Contestants sang their hearts out at Saturday’s Knox Street Thunder Karaoke contest finale. The stakes were higher than ever with a tie for second place and over $1,500 in cash prizes up for grabs.

When all was said and done, Amy Foltin took home the $1,000 first place grand prize. Foltin consistently received a high score after each performance, earning a round of applause from the crowd that helped her secure her title. By Saturday night, she had 808 points.

“It was a lot [of work], a lot of practice and a lot of singing. It all paid off and I’m so happy,” reflected Foltin after she was announced the overall winner.

Foltin said she’s sang since she was little and continues to sing at any given chance, including at church, other karaoke contests and of course, just for fun.

You must be logged in to view this content.