Chalice Mills, better known as “Big Man”, age 65, of Mills Creek at Flat Lick, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at his home. He was a son of the late Earl and Juanita (Stewart) Mills, born to them on September 23, 1952 in Clay County.

Funeral Services for Chalice Mills better known as “Big Man” were 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel burial following in the Obie Mills Cemetery at Mills Creek.

Hopper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.