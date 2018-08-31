Chamber looking to boost tourism

A local tourism association is on the mission to get more people to stop in the Cumberland Gap region rather than just drive through it to another destination.

Carl Nichols, director of the Cumberland Gap Region Tourism Association (CGRTA), stood before the Knox Chamber of Commerce on August 28 to ask for a partnership between the two. CGRTA works to promote tourism in ten counties, including Knox, to encourage, build and maintain a better economy for small businesses. Specifically, the group highlights the area’s rich history, natural beauty, art, music and adventure. Nichols believes a partnership could greatly benefit Knox tourism and business owners.

You must be logged in to view this content.