The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has announced its Man and Woman of the Year, as well as the date and time for the annual Chamber Banquet.

The banquet will be held on Thursday, November 15 at Union College Student Center’s conference room. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m.

The guest speaker for the night is Mike Addison, pastor at New Hope Ministries in Corbin, and works with the Appalachian Children’s Home.

