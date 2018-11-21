Changes save Christmas Bazaar

If you are looking for locally made items to gift this holiday season, look no further than the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Now under the leadership of Kristy Cole and Cindy Baker, this year’s event will take place December 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. Holiday gifts, decorating ideas and hand-made crafts will all be available for purchase.

Earlier this year, Tourism Director Denise Wainscott expressed concern about the bazaar, citing a lack of overall interest in the event. Moreover, Wainscott was afraid the event would be cancelled.

