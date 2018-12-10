Check thief pleads guilty

An Artemus man accused of stealing checks and writing over $6,600 pled guilty to two of his 88 charges.

James Paul Hembree, 30, appeared in the Knox County District Court on November 20 where he pled guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal possession. His remaining 86 charges were dropped.

As part of his plea, Hembree must pay restitution to the victim. There was some confusion in the court room as to how much this entails. Judge John Chappell called the victim forward to clarify matters.

“Our biggest question is how much does he owe?” Attorney Chris Mills asked the victim.

“$6,670,” replied the victim, left anonymous.

