Chocolate Zucchini Cakes from your garden

There is nothing better than having your own garden. It gives a feeling of purpose, to be able to provide for your loved ones throughout the year from it’s harvest. I grew up on fresh garden food like most of you. It would fill our freezers stowed in bags or line our shelves on display in jars.

This year I did a very small garden, but regardless of size, there must be signature staples such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and of course zucchini. If you don’t at least have those three things planted, what kind of gardener would you be? I was shocked at how much one plant of zucchini will produce, and my mother quickley pointed out that I may enjoy it better if I picked it before it grew to the size of the watermelon! Bigger isn’t always better in this case. With so much production from my first attempt at growing it, I had to find ways to use it.

When I was younger, I would cringe when someone mentioned zucchini bread! First of all, as a child I considered chocolate the only ingredient required for an dessert, obviously there was no interest in a bread made from zucchini. Luckily, I came to my senses and have since aquired a taste for it and of course zucchini bread, but I love it much more with chocolate. This recipe makes a delicious cake and yields severaI loaves. Wanna’ share a recipe, email me kdcole1120@gmail.com

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

6 (5×3 inch) disposable aluminum foil loaf pans

2 c.sugar

1/2 c.butter, softened

1/2 c. canola oil

3 large eggs

2 1/3 c. all purpose flour

2/3 c. unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2/3 c. whole buttermilk

2 c. grated unpeeled zucchini (about 2 medium)

1 (4oz.) semisweet chocolate baking bar, finely chopped

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Chocolate Fudge Frosting

1/3 c. butter

1/3 c. unsweetened cocoa

1/3 c. milk

1/4 c. sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 c. powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, lightly grease pans with cooking spray. Beat sugar, butter, and oil at medium speed with a heavy-duty mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Combine flour and next 4 ingredients; add to butter mixture alternatively with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir zucchini and next 2 ingredients into batter until blended. Spoon batter into pans, filling two thirds full. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool on wire racks, about an hour. To make chocolate frosting; cook butter, cocoa, and milk in large saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, 3-4 minutes or until butter melts. Remove from heat, whisk in sour cream and vanilla until blended. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at medium speed with electric mixer until smooth. Spoon hot chocolate fudge frosting over cooled cakes (about 1/4 c. each); cool completely.