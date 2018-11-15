Christmas Cash just around the corner!

The winner for the November 8 Hidden Picture Puzzle contest was Brenda Doty. Pictured at left, from left, Advocate reporter Charley Cecil presents Doty with her $25 cash prize. She is now entered to win the $500 cash grand prize on Dec. 11.

In last week’s drawing, Kathy Butler was the winner, also entering her for a chance to win the grand prize.

Three weeks remain in the Hidden Picture Puzzle contest. Be sure to play to get a chance at winning extra cash before Christmas!

Photo by Brooke Cole Stansbury