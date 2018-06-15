Church to celebrate 70 years of service

A staple of the Walker community will soon celebrate 70 years of serving its community. Walker Missionary Baptist Church will host a 70th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 24.

The church was founded after a meeting on June 27, 1948 at Dewitt Baptist Church. That meeting was held for the purpose of organizing a church in the Walker community.

Records of that organizational meeting listed Rev. Bill Garland serving as moderator with Beatrice Bingham, wife of then-Sheriff Ulys Bingham, serving as clerk. A vote was taken to see if members would bring their “letters,” otherwise known as membership, to the church, and eight people did so. The founding members were Mitchell Carnes, Cordia Carnes, Miranda Carnes, Irene Kinningham (Messer), Jane Kinningham, Lucille Slusher (Messer), Edna Carnes Messer, and Elizabeth Mills (Gambrel). The name was then given for the church to be called Walker Missionary Baptist Church.

