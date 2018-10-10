City icon passes

A Barbourville icon and community figure has died at age 98. Jane Blair died Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Blair, along with her late husband, Doug, was well known and heavily recognized as a strong supporter of the Barbourville community. She was actively involved in several civic groups such as the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club, where she was a third generation member, Barbourville Garden Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution. Blair was also actively involved with Union College and First United Methodist Church. In 2008, she was honored as the Barbourville High School commencement speaker, and was awarded the Cemetery Board Shell Casing for “Exemplary Community Service.”

Blair, a mother of four children, was born and raised at 202 Black Street. She was the daughter of the late Myrtle Cole Minton and Robert Bassett Minton. Her family founded Minton Hickory Mill, a producer of automobile spokes, walking canes and golf shafts, as well as Minton Hickory Stable, which was world famous for its prize-winning saddle-bred horses.

